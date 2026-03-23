Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Price

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTST. UBS Group raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. 316,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single?tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment?grade or creditworthy tenants under long?term, triple?net leases, which generally shift property?level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick?service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.