UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.97.

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American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,323,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,447,023. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The company had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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