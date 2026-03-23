UBS Group Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $53.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 target price on Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

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Alaska Air Group Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,643. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,371,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,995.55. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $176,758.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,039.54. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 56,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,569 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 36,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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