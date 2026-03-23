Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $26.0990. 24,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 441,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regencell Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Regencell Bioscience Stock Down 6.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regencell Bioscience

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter worth $768,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Regencell Bioscience by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regencell Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

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