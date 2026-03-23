United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $121.43, but opened at $113.29. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $111.38, with a volume of 21,910,725 shares.

Key Stories Impacting United States Oil Fund

Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market-watchers raised medium-term oil price views, citing prolonged disruption risk in the Strait of Hormuz and tighter inventories — a backdrop that supports higher crude and is typically positive for oil ETFs like USO. Goldman Lifts Oil Price Forecast

Analysts and market-watchers raised medium-term oil price views, citing prolonged disruption risk in the Strait of Hormuz and tighter inventories — a backdrop that supports higher crude and is typically positive for oil ETFs like USO. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said oil prices “have not climbed enough to cause demand destruction,” implying demand resilience if prices stay elevated — supportive for USO over time. CERAWEEK Quote

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said oil prices “have not climbed enough to cause demand destruction,” implying demand resilience if prices stay elevated — supportive for USO over time. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and forecasts highlighted tight inventories and infrastructure damage that have been bullish for crude — another structural argument underpinning oil exposure. Tight Inventory Outlook

Market commentary and forecasts highlighted tight inventories and infrastructure damage that have been bullish for crude — another structural argument underpinning oil exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Fed Governor Stephen Miran reiterated he still favors rate cuts this year despite higher oil — an economy/monetary-policy note that could offset some inflation concerns but is not a direct oil demand signal. Fed Miran on Rate Cuts

Fed Governor Stephen Miran reiterated he still favors rate cuts this year despite higher oil — an economy/monetary-policy note that could offset some inflation concerns but is not a direct oil demand signal. Neutral Sentiment: China adjusted regulated pump-price ceilings upward but limited the hike to cushion consumers, a policy move that mutes local pass-through of higher crude into consumption — mixed implications for demand and prices. China Limits Fuel Hike

China adjusted regulated pump-price ceilings upward but limited the hike to cushion consumers, a policy move that mutes local pass-through of higher crude into consumption — mixed implications for demand and prices. Negative Sentiment: Crude plunged after President Trump said he would postpone military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure — an abrupt reduction in geopolitical risk that drove a large intraday fall in oil and pressured USO. Oil Falls After Postponed Strikes

Crude plunged after President Trump said he would postpone military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure — an abrupt reduction in geopolitical risk that drove a large intraday fall in oil and pressured USO. Negative Sentiment: The IEA said it’s consulting with governments about potential additional strategic stock releases if needed — supply releases are bearish for prices and can weigh on oil ETFs. IEA Stock Release Consultations

The IEA said it’s consulting with governments about potential additional strategic stock releases if needed — supply releases are bearish for prices and can weigh on oil ETFs. Negative Sentiment: USO published audited 2025 results amid unspecified legal uncertainty — company-specific legal risk can amplify investor selling in an ETF wrapper and contribute to today’s underperformance. USO Audited Results and Legal Note

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 11.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

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