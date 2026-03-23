Head-To-Head Comparison: J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) vs. American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

J. W. Mays has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for J. W. Mays and American Strategic Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. W. Mays 1 0 0 0 1.00 American Strategic Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. W. Mays $22.47 million 3.77 -$140,000.00 ($0.43) -97.54 American Strategic Investment $61.57 million 0.39 -$140.59 million ($8.78) -1.02

This table compares J. W. Mays and American Strategic Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

J. W. Mays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Strategic Investment. J. W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares J. W. Mays and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. W. Mays -3.90% -1.62% -0.96% American Strategic Investment -40.92% -97.07% -13.64%

Summary

J. W. Mays beats American Strategic Investment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. W. Mays

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

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