Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.80, but opened at $25.99. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 3,106 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YARIY has been the subject of several research reports. Arctic Securiti raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Yara International ASA Stock Down 5.4%

Yara International ASA Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.71.

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Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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