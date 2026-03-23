Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.16. Inventiva shares last traded at $6.0310, with a volume of 55,226 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVA shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on Inventiva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVA

Inventiva Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Inventiva by 28,881.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,643,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 2,634,580 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.