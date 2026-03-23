Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.14, but opened at $54.63. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 42,707,021 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

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