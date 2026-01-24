BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This is a 13.0% increase from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

DSM opened at $6.03 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: DSM) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Launched in 2007, DSM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of municipal debt securities. As a publicly traded fund, DSM combines the liquidity of the secondary market with the long-term investment horizon of a mutual fund structure.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

