Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $202.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.55. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

