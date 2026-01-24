Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of SBCF opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of $158.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

