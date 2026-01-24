Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of SBCF opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $35.46.
About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.
In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.
