Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a negative net margin of 22.90%.The firm had revenue of $388.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 266,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,133.65. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 169.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.