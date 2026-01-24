Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $15.47 Million Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,257 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF makes up about 6.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned about 1.23% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 547.6% during the second quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,099,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,218,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,077,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,048,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 98.2% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $53.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.