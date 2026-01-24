Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 153,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

