Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 657.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EXC opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp set a $39.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

