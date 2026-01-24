Forte Asset Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $105.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $82.71 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

