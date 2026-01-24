UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Invests $1.01 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 0.2% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. owned 0.17% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

