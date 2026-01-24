UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Invests $1.01 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 0.2% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. owned 0.17% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer
Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong AI-driven revenue growth: server and storage revenues jumped sharply in fiscal 2025, supporting a large FY26 outlook and showing that end-market demand (AI servers, rack-scale) is intact—this underpins long-term upside if execution holds. SMCI’s Server and Storage Segmental Revenues Surge
- Positive Sentiment: Short-interest / momentum thesis: MarketBeat flagged strong AI demand and elevated short interest that could amplify any upside surprise—this can create a rapid technical rally if earnings or guidance beat expectations. MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/19 – 01/23
- Positive Sentiment: Contrarian bull case on valuation/positioning: recent commentary argues the stock is “priced for failure” and presents a buy-the-dip perspective—useful for investors who prioritize demand trends and potential margin recovery. ‘Super Micro Computer Is Priced For Failure’: Why I Disagree
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst — earnings call on Feb 3: management will report Q2 FY26 results and updated guidance; this is likely to drive short-term volatility and will be the primary data point investors are positioning around. Supermicro to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on February 3rd, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on margins: Bank of America kept an Underperform rating citing margin pressure despite AI demand—this reinforces concerns that sales growth may not translate into near-term profit expansion. Super Micro Computer faces margin pressures despite strong AI server demand, says Bank of America
- Negative Sentiment: Shipment delays and operational risk: a Seeking Alpha downgrade highlights delivery bottlenecks and volatile operations that could keep revenue recognition lumpy and pressure margins. Super Micro Computer’s AI Orders Are There – Delivery Is The Bottleneck (Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile sell calls and sentiment hits: Jim Cramer publicly advised selling the stock, which can amplify retail selling pressure and sentiment-driven volatility. Jim Cramer on Super Micro: “Sell, I Don’t Need That”
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate downside reaction to downgrades: the stock was reported trading lower after analyst downgrades, reflecting near-term investor concern about execution and margins. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.19.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.
Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.
