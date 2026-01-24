Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Summit Redstone set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burke & Herbert Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,000. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 585.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 318.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank. The company operates as a community?focused financial institution, offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products to individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The company’s core banking services include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit, alongside digital banking platforms for online and mobile account access.

