Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,758 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.