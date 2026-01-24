Drive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF $SVOL

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,467 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management increased its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

SVOL opened at $17.83 on Friday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX. SVOL was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.