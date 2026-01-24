Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,102 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $68,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,129,000 after purchasing an additional 993,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,390,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,755,000 after purchasing an additional 621,841 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,962,000 after buying an additional 3,768,784 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $86.67 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.