UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,062 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $91,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1%

T stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

