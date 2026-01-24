Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,428 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $1,653,806.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,452.93. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $24,927,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,574,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650,077.64. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALAB. Wall Street Zen lowered Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.80. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.