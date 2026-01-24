Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,011 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.52% of Datadog worth $755,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 13.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total value of $10,674,036.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 395,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,336,921.39. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,071,709 shares of company stock worth $192,590,597. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $216.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on Datadog from $219.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

Datadog Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 419.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

