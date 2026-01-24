Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on February 12th

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7557 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is a 9.5% increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 36.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that acquires, owns and manages mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company holds net revenue interests on producing and non-producing wells, entitling it to a share of production proceeds without bearing the costs or operating responsibilities associated with exploration and development activities. Through strategic acquisitions and joint-venture arrangements, Dorchester Minerals builds a diversified portfolio of royalty assets across multiple U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.