Target Corporation (TGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on March 1st

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the retailer on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.
Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.
Target Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $5,427,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
