PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Posts Earnings Results

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.
PBCO Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PBCO opened at $18.00 on Friday. PBCO Financial has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.
About PBCO Financial
