PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Posts Earnings Results

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.

PBCO Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBCO opened at $18.00 on Friday. PBCO Financial has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55.

About PBCO Financial

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business – SBA/government loans.

