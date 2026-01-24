Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $3.3264 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $70.45.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 1,198,650 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $79,925,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Dumont sold 210,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $14,712,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 446,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,695.68. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,182,053 shares of company stock worth $333,348,399. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

