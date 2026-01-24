Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,450 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $852,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Key International Business Machines News
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other analysts are bullish — a JPMorgan analyst said IBM’s stock is likely to rise, and other outlets report the stock trading higher following an analyst upgrade, providing near?term buying interest ahead of earnings. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target to $330 and added IBM to a tactical outperform list — a clear signal that some brokers see upside from current levels. Evercore ISI raises IBM price target to $330
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterates a Buy and sees potential reacceleration in software growth heading into the print — this supports expectations for upward estimate revisions in 2026. IBM software growth seen reaccelerating ahead of earnings: Jefferies
- Positive Sentiment: Research and product catalysts: IBM’s new machine?learning model for chip design (with Ansys and DARPA) is being touted as meaningful for next?gen chips — a longer?term tech differentiator tied to its AI strategy. Why IBM’s New Machine?Learning Model Is a Big Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews (Seeking Alpha, Zacks, The Motley Fool) highlight stronger Q4 prospects driven by consulting (AI uptake, Microsoft partnership), software/watsonx tailwinds and the Confluent deal — these previews raise the odds of an upside surprise. IBM Q4 Earnings Preview Unlocking Q4 Potential of IBM
- Neutral Sentiment: Reminder: IBM’s earnings date is Jan. 28 — expectations are elevated, so the report could amplify volatility. Mark Your Calendars for January 28
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and roundup pieces (CNBC/Benzinga, Yahoo) largely expect a solid quarter but differ on valuation timing — useful for positioning but not immediate catalysts. CNBC Final Trades
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term price weakness: coverage notes and market pieces report the stock has slid recently despite higher targets — signaling profit?taking and that upgrades aren’t fully translating into immediate gains. IBM Stock Slides Even as Analysts Raise Targets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
International Business Machines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $292.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $273.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.13 and a 200-day moving average of $282.69.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
