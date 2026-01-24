Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,450 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $852,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $292.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $273.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.13 and a 200-day moving average of $282.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

