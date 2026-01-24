Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Holdings Lessened by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average of $189.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $200.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

