iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $8.70 Million Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,992,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,077,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,260,000 after buying an additional 2,491,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 931,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,826,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,122,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Exelon Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

