TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 61,431 JD.com, Inc. $JD

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of JD.com by 136.0% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 158.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

JD.com Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of JD stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Featured Stories

