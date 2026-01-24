TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases 37,006 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,979,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,924,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,065,000 after buying an additional 3,073,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,341,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,216,000 after buying an additional 1,313,621 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,965,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,662,000 after buying an additional 1,172,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share (payable Mar. 20, record Feb. 27). Reinforces income profile and dividend continuity for income investors.

Regulatory/operational win: Dominion secured approval to restart work on its Coastal Virginia offshore wind project — a long?term growth asset if execution continues. This supports future revenue diversification beyond regulated utility earnings.

Company is actively mobilizing crews and resources ahead of a major winter/ice storm across Virginia and Hampton Roads — communications emphasize preparation and possible multi-day outages. Operational readiness should limit damage, but the weather event raises short-term service risk and potential restoration costs.

Local development: a former Dominion tower in Richmond is being redeveloped in a $158M makeover — a real estate/capital redeployment note with limited direct impact on the utility's core earnings.

Analyst moves: Barclays trimmed its price target (from $64 to $63) despite keeping an overweight rating, and other outlets report Wells Fargo has lowered expectations — analyst repricing is weighing on sentiment and removes some upside.

Near?term political/community risk: Prince William County school board asked Dominion to reconsider siting a power line on school property — potential local opposition that could slow projects or raise permitting costs if similar disputes arise.

Market context: coverage pieces and trade writeups note the stock has slid recently amid broader market strength; that technical/flow weakness can amplify selling after the analyst moves and weather concerns.

D opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

