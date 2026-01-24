The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY?2026 guidance to $5.70–$5.80 EPS and revenue guidance above consensus, signaling stronger-than-expected forward earnings and supporting upside. FY2026 Guidance

Company raised FY?2026 guidance to $5.70–$5.80 EPS and revenue guidance above consensus, signaling stronger-than-expected forward earnings and supporting upside. Positive Sentiment: Schwab reported record 2025 results with asset growth, higher trading activity and revenue gains — a fundamentals-driven reason investors may remain constructive. Record 2025 Results

Schwab reported record 2025 results with asset growth, higher trading activity and revenue gains — a fundamentals-driven reason investors may remain constructive. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market optimism: TD Cowen raised its price target to $138 (buy) and Zacks upgraded Schwab / published bullish pieces highlighting growth and momentum — coverage that can attract buyers. TD Cowen Price Target Zacks Upgrade

Analyst and market optimism: TD Cowen raised its price target to $138 (buy) and Zacks upgraded Schwab / published bullish pieces highlighting growth and momentum — coverage that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A: Forge Global shareholders approved acquisition by Schwab, expanding private markets capabilities — a strategic bolt-on that could support long-term growth. Forge Global Approval

Strategic M&A: Forge Global shareholders approved acquisition by Schwab, expanding private markets capabilities — a strategic bolt-on that could support long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum signals: SCHW recently hit a 52?week high and has shown short-term outperformance (up ~3.6% over the week), which can drive momentum flows but also set up profit-taking. 52?Week High

Momentum signals: SCHW recently hit a 52?week high and has shown short-term outperformance (up ~3.6% over the week), which can drive momentum flows but also set up profit-taking. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headlines: Some outlets noted Schwab’s EPS dynamics and near-term estimate nuances — coverage that may drive trading but not change the long-term thesis immediately. Earnings Coverage

Mixed headlines: Some outlets noted Schwab’s EPS dynamics and near-term estimate nuances — coverage that may drive trading but not change the long-term thesis immediately. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Jonathan Beatty sold 2,000 shares at ~$105, reducing his stake by ~8.4% — a small dilution of insider conviction that some investors may view as a near-term negative. Insider Sale (Form 4)

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,640. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,072 shares of company stock worth $715,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

