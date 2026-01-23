iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.23.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

