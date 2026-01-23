JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $101.63 and a one year high of $129.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.03.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors. JPUS was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

