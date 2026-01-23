Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,228 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,166,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,240,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

XOM stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.37. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $134.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $83.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

