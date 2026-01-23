Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $294.94 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $298.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

