Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and traded as low as $25.61. Buzzi shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 7,646 shares.

Buzzi Stock Up 1.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:BZZUY, is an international manufacturer and distributor of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. Headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy, the company operates integrated production facilities that supply key construction markets. Its primary activities encompass quarrying, cement production, concrete batching and logistics for building materials, serving both commercial and infrastructure projects.

With a broad geographic footprint, Buzzi Unicem maintains operations across Western and Eastern Europe, North America and select markets in Latin America.

