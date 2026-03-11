Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as low as $9.9001. Prada shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 7,001 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prada in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Prada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prada

Prada Trading Down 0.4%

About Prada

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear collections and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has built a reputation for craftsmanship and understated elegance. Its product portfolio spans handbags, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances, all designed to reflect a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary sensibilities.

The company distributes its products through a network of directly operated boutiques, franchise stores and e-commerce platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.