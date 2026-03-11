Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as low as $9.9001. Prada shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 7,001 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prada in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About Prada
Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear collections and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has built a reputation for craftsmanship and understated elegance. Its product portfolio spans handbags, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances, all designed to reflect a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary sensibilities.
The company distributes its products through a network of directly operated boutiques, franchise stores and e-commerce platforms.
