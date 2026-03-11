Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $5,476,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,222.75. This trade represents a 37.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,037,019.52. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,223 shares of company stock worth $17,361,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $323.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is -103.45%.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

