Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$254.79 and traded as low as C$242.23. Bombardier shares last traded at C$246.54, with a volume of 4,616 shares trading hands.

Bombardier Trading Up 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$219.08.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$6.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 EPS for the current year.

Bombardier Company Profile

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs. For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation – innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect.

