Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$61.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

PPL stock opened at C$60.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.75. The company has a market cap of C$35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$48.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.81.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.66%.The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

