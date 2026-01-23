NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lowered by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,020,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $190,417,000 after buying an additional 42,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 559.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 41,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $184.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $12,421,044.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,365,643.55. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total value of $5,111,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 874,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,696,267.04. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,461,474 shares of company stock valued at $267,243,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.