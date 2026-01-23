NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lowered by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,020,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $190,417,000 after buying an additional 42,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 559.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 41,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVDA opened at $184.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.41.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA
Insider Activity
In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $12,421,044.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,365,643.55. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total value of $5,111,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 874,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,696,267.04. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,461,474 shares of company stock valued at $267,243,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Renewed China demand — reports say China has signaled approval for big firms to buy Nvidia’s H200 chips, lifting expectations for resumed sales into one of Nvidia’s largest markets. Nvidia Stock Gains. Why It Just Got a China Chips Boost.
- Positive Sentiment: On-again China relationship — MarketWatch reports the on/off saga with China appears “on again,” citing government approvals that would let major Chinese cloud and internet firms buy Nvidia chips, which would materially expand addressable demand. Nvidia’s on-and-off China relationship appears to be on again
- Positive Sentiment: Management engagement — CNBC reports CEO Jensen Huang plans a China visit to push reopening efforts and shore up sales where export restrictions and approvals have been uncertain; CEO-level diplomacy can speed commercial/ regulatory outcomes. Nvidia’s Huang to visit China as AI chip sales stall
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Jefferies raised its price target to $275 and JPMorgan reaffirmed a Buy, giving investors institutional validation for upside if the China/enterprise recovery continues. Jefferies Raises PT on NVIDIA Corporation From $250 to $275, Keeps Buy Rating JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Positive Sentiment: Customer traction — a PR release highlights a long-term H200 GPU deployment win (Corvex), underscoring commercial uptake of H200 in production AI workloads. Customer contracts help justify revenue/volume recovery if China reopens. Corvex Secures Long-Term NVIDIA H200 GPU Deployment with AI-driven Provider of High-Performance Battery Technologies to Support Production AI Workloads
- Neutral Sentiment: Automotive opportunity — coverage notes Nvidia’s DRIVE stack is gaining traction with automakers (a strategic growth avenue) but adoption timelines vary versus rivals like Tesla; this is incremental long-term upside rather than an immediate market mover. Did Nvidia Just Say “Checkmate” to Tesla?
- Negative Sentiment: Supply/production headwinds — reports that H200 component production has been halted could delay deliveries and blunt near-term revenue even if demand is strong. Execution risk keeps some investors cautious. H200 component production is halted. What that means for Nvidia, and should you buy the NVDA stock dip here
- Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation and shareholder moves — some money is rotating into memory/storage stocks, and a hedge fund trimming its Nvidia stake adds small selling pressure and underscores that profit-taking and rotation can weigh on the stock. Forget the Chips, Buy Memory: Why AI Money Is Moving to Storage Cypress Funds Llc Cuts Nvidia Stake Under Steven Baum
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.