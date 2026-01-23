Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $143,903.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,613.86. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $90,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 607,587 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,667.80. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,707 shares of company stock worth $515,664 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $63.34 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.02%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

