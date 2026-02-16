Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Short Interest Update

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,607 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 41,293 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $61.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $544.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.07. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

