Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 227,339 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 175,880 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.6 days.

Intertek Group Trading Up 8.2%

OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $63.32 on Monday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc is a global assurance, inspection, testing and certification company headquartered in London. It provides a broad range of quality and safety services to industries ranging from consumer goods and retail to electronics, chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and transportation. Through its network of more than 1,000 laboratories and over 1,000 offices across more than 100 countries, Intertek helps clients manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and improve product performance.

The company’s core services include analytical testing, mechanical and electrical testing, inspection and auditing, product certification, and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.