National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,029,767 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 794,439 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 517,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, insider John Steinmetz acquired 24,200 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.41 per share, with a total value of $1,002,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 536,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,630.64. This represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in National Bank by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 110.4% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 97.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,848 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the third quarter worth $14,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in National Bank during the third quarter worth $25,869,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.81. National Bank has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 18.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

