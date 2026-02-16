Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Tops $115.06 Thousand

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded flat against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115.06 thousand and $0.05 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000074 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00010915 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.